CCE-2023 | J&K govt relaxes upper age limit

In case of Reserved Category candidates and In-Service candidates, the upper age limit will be 37 while for physically challenged candidates it has been prescribed as 38 years, thus according relaxation by three years. Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018 prescribe the upper age limit of 32 years in case of Open Merit candidates; 34 years for the Reserved Category and In-Service candidates and 35 years for Physically Challenged candidates.

In 2022 also, the J&K government had relaxed the upper age limit by three years responding positively to the demands of aspirants made to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.