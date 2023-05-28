CCE-2023 | J&K govt relaxes upper age limit

Jammu, May 28: The government, while acceding to the request of the aspiring candidates, Sunday relaxed the upper age limit for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)-2023 by amending Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018.
As per a notification issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, in exercise of the powers conferred by fourth proviso to clause (ii) of sub-rule (1) of rule 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018, the government has prescribed the upper age limit for Open Merit candidates 35 years for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)-2023.
In case of Reserved Category candidates and In-Service candidates, the upper age limit will be 37 while for physically challenged candidates it has been prescribed as 38 years, thus according relaxation by three years. Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018 prescribe the upper age limit of 32 years in case of Open Merit candidates; 34 years for the Reserved Category and In-Service candidates and 35 years for Physically Challenged candidates.
In 2022 also, the J&K government had relaxed the upper age limit by three years responding positively to the demands of aspirants made to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.