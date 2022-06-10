CCI appeals people to maintain brotherhood, harmony

Jammu, June 10: The Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu on Friday raised serious concern over the prevailing situation in Bhaderwah town.
Addressing media persons here today, Arun Gupta, president CCI Jammu said that the situation in Bhaderwah was grave. "A well-planned conspiracy was hatched by some unscrupulous elements to divide the people and make them fight (against) each other to destroy century-old communal harmony and brotherhood of people of the town,” he said.
Gupta mentioned, “The recent selective innocent killings and incident of vandalizing Vasuki Nag temple at Kailash Kund in Bhaderwah was not a stray incident as there are certain elements who want to vitiate the peaceful environment by repeatedly doing such acts which are totally unacceptable.”
He appealed to both the communities of Bhaderwah town to play their crucial role in combating growing tendencies of intolerance and hate.
CCI Jammu president said, “Societal renaissance holds the key to bind communities and regions together, especially in a diverse state like Jammu and Kashmir.” He asked them to remain vigilant from the anti-national elements who were trying to create a wedge between the communities for their vested interests. He asked people of Bhaderwah town to come forward and expose such elements who were enemies of peace, prosperity and tranquillity.
Gupta appealed to the LG’s administration to act stringently against the culprits as such repeated incidents had the potential to escalate communal tension.
Among others who were present in the press conference included Anil Gupta senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta, junior vice president, Gaurav Gupta secretary general, Rajesh Gupta secretary and Rajesh Gupta treasurer.