CCI appeals people to maintain brotherhood, harmony

Addressing media persons here today, Arun Gupta, president CCI Jammu said that the situation in Bhaderwah was grave. "A well-planned conspiracy was hatched by some unscrupulous elements to divide the people and make them fight (against) each other to destroy century-old communal harmony and brotherhood of people of the town,” he said.

Gupta mentioned, “The recent selective innocent killings and incident of vandalizing Vasuki Nag temple at Kailash Kund in Bhaderwah was not a stray incident as there are certain elements who want to vitiate the peaceful environment by repeatedly doing such acts which are totally unacceptable.”