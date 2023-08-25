CCI, Bar Association call for Jammu bandh today

Jammu, Aug 25: J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) and Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu, and several political parties have called for a one day Jammu bandh in protest against toll tax collection at Sarore Toll Plaza and detention of Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) leaders.
“We have extended full support to the Jammu bandh call,” said president JKHCBA, Vikram Sharma while addressing a press conference here. Sharma also demanded that the authorities should release the detained YRS leaders from Kathua jail.
Backing the CCI Jammu, president, Arun Gupta’s bandh call regarding issues of smart meters and continuation of toll tax collection at Sarore Toll Plaza, the JKHCBA – Jammu has also decided to abstain from work on August 26 (Saturday) in all the courts, including tribunals, all revenue courts, commissioners, and forums.
While the transporters have served ultimatum to the government till Thursday (August 31) to accept the demands; the members of All Auto Spare and Repair Organization and Narwal Fruit Mandi Association have extended support to the Jammu bandh call which was given by Chamber and Commerce Jammu (CCI).
“The transporters have decided to go on indefinite strike from Thursday (August 31) in case, the authorities did not take a decision as per the demands of the people regarding Sarore Toll Plaza, and detained YRS are not released,” J&K Transport Association members told media here in Jammu.
They said that they have given an ultimatum to the government for some days so that the burning demands of the people can be accepted. However, if the demands are not met, the transporters will be compelled to join the strike, he added.
Earlier, the CCI Jammu president Arun Gupta voiced his concern that the installation of the smart meters should be stopped and it has become a cause of concern for the general masses because of excessive electricity bills.
He had also raised the issue of toll plaza at Sarore while citing that one of pillars of the bridge over Tarnah nallah that connects Jammu-Pathankot highway has allegedly damaged and damaged highway requires proper repair / restoration work. Hence, till the highway is completed, the toll collection should be stopped in public interest, he had demanded.
Besides, members of the transport union blocked Dogra Chowk on Friday evening in Jammu demanding release of detained YRS leaders from Kathua jail. The protesters blocked the road towards the tawi bridge while shouting slogans in favour of their demands.
Meanwhile, a strong contingent of J&K Police, and paramilitary force were deployed at the protest site and the vehicular traffic was diverted to avoid traffic jams, this evening.