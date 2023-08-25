CCI, Bar Association call for Jammu bandh today

They said that they have given an ultimatum to the government for some days so that the burning demands of the people can be accepted. However, if the demands are not met, the transporters will be compelled to join the strike, he added.

Earlier, the CCI Jammu president Arun Gupta voiced his concern that the installation of the smart meters should be stopped and it has become a cause of concern for the general masses because of excessive electricity bills.

He had also raised the issue of toll plaza at Sarore while citing that one of pillars of the bridge over Tarnah nallah that connects Jammu-Pathankot highway has allegedly damaged and damaged highway requires proper repair / restoration work. Hence, till the highway is completed, the toll collection should be stopped in public interest, he had demanded.