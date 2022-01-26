Celebrations also held across Jammu division

Jammu, Jan 26: Republic Day celebrations were held across Jammu division on Wednesday.
SAMBA
DDC Chairman KeshavDutt Sharma hoisted the tricolour at Sports Stadium, Arazi, inspected the parade, and took salute at the march past.
DODA
DDC Chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal unfurled the tricolour and took salute of the march past at Sports Stadium Doda.
DDC Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Rani Bhagat, DC DodaVikas Sharma, SSP Abdul Qayoom, President MC DodaVedPrakash Gupta, and ADC Doda R K Bharti were present on the occasion.
BHADERWAH
Similar function was held at Bhaderwah, where BDC Chairperson Omi Chand unfurled the tricolour.
RAJOURI
The main function was organized at DPL Ground Rajouri where DDC Chairman NaseemLiyaqat unfurled the tricolour and took the salute.
DC RajouriVikasKundal, DIG RajouriPoonchVivek Gupta and SSP Muhammad Aslam witness the event.
UDHAMPUR
The main function was held in the premises of Government PG College, Boys Udhampur where DDC Chairperson, UdhampurLal Chand hoisted the tricolour and took salute at the march past.
DDC Vice Chairperson JuhiManhasPathania, Deputy Commissioner, UdhampurInduKanwalChib, and DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Muhammad SulemanChoudhary were present on the occasion.
KISHTWAR
DDC Chairperson Kishtwar, Pooja Thakur unfurled the tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past at the DC office complex at Kishtwar.
DDC Vice Chairperson Kishtwar, SaimaShabir Lone, DC Kishtwar Ashok Sharma, and SSP KishtwarShafkatHussainBhat were also present on the occasion.
REASI
DDC Reasi Chairperson, Saraf Singh Nag unfurled the tricolour and took the salute at the march past at the main function in Reasi.
KATHUA
The mega function was held at Sports Stadium where DDC Chairman Mahan Singh unfurled the tricolour and took salute at the march past.
DDC Vice Chairman Raghunandan Singh andDCKathua Rahul Yadav were also present on the occasion.
RAMBAN
DDC Ramban Chairperson Shamshad Shan unfurled the tricolour at Government Higher Secondary School, Ramban.
Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam, President MC RambanSunitaSumbria, and SSP RambanMohita Sharma were also present on the occassion.
POONCH
DDC Poonch Chairperson TazeemAkhter hoisted the tricolour and took salute on the march past at Sports Stadium Poonch.