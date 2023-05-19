Central Govt’s Outreach | On 2-day visit to Udhampur, Smriti Irani reviews development activities

Udhampur, May 19: Union Minister for Women, Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani Friday launched an awareness campaign on Single Use Plastics (SUP) at Patnitop after she reached Udhampur for her two-day visit to the district as part of Public Outreach Programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that she also conducted an extensive tour of Udhampur to review the progress on various ongoing development works being executed under the centrally sponsored schemes and other programmes.
Irani also conducted a public meeting cum grievances redressal camp at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KV) Chenani, Udhampur.
Irani urged upon the stakeholders and tourists for their support and cooperation in preserving the natural beauty and ecological balance of Patnitop Tourism Circuit.
“Plastics have adverse effects on all living beings and their ecosystems. Single Use Plastics particularly, have high littering potential and the best way is to reduce their usage and gradually shun them. Behavioural change might seem difficult, but it is not impossible,” she said. “In this picturesque destination, tourists and tourism stakeholders, and the local populace must support the shift away from the reliance on plastics. They can also lead the way through innovation in plastic management, feasible alternatives and pollution management.”
Irani also took a comprehensive review of financial and physical progress achieved under district Capex budget 2021-22 and 2022-23 and other vital development plans of the Central government.
She directed the concerned departments to mobilise their men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes.
Smriti Irani expressed satisfaction over implementation of several government schemes in the district and appreciated the district administration for ensuring successful implementation of various development and welfare schemes in Udhampur.