Central Govt’s Outreach | On 2-day visit to Udhampur, Smriti Irani reviews development activities

Irani urged upon the stakeholders and tourists for their support and cooperation in preserving the natural beauty and ecological balance of Patnitop Tourism Circuit.

“Plastics have adverse effects on all living beings and their ecosystems. Single Use Plastics particularly, have high littering potential and the best way is to reduce their usage and gradually shun them. Behavioural change might seem difficult, but it is not impossible,” she said. “In this picturesque destination, tourists and tourism stakeholders, and the local populace must support the shift away from the reliance on plastics. They can also lead the way through innovation in plastic management, feasible alternatives and pollution management.”