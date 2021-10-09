Centre failed to secure minorities: Satish Mahaldar

In a statement issued here, he alleged that at the core of this plot was to drive out remaining minorities from Kashmir and create fear psychosis so that no one could return.

“The RRRM had already intimated the Government of India several times that the launch of migrant distress sales portal will trigger an anti-minority feeling in some quarters, especially the land mafia,” Mahaldar said.

“We had been requesting the authorities to allocate separate land so that migrants can be rehabilitated. The purpose is to drive out minorities, mainly Kashmiri Pandits out of Kashmir and exploit the communal fissures in India,” he said. “These attacks are a reminder that counter insurgency strategies have failed. The premature and triumphalist claims about normalcy in Kashmir got exposed two months ago when Kashmiri Pandits had shared their apprehensions with the J&K government in writing but no one took them seriously.”

Enlisting the recent incidents of violence, he said that despite the inputs to security agencies, the J&K government and the Centre failed to provide protection to minorities of Kashmir.