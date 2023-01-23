Centre, J&K govt jointly monitoring Transport Nagar twin blast case: Dr Jitendra Singh

Kathua, Jan 23: MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Monday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government and Central government have been working together with regard to twin blast case at Transport Nagar in Narwal.
“J&K government and central government have been working together and they will take action in coordination with each other. The Union Home Minister is himself monitoring the situation every day,” he said while addressing media in Kathua on the sideline of BJP’s state working committee meeting.
He said that “I assure you a thorough probe is being conducted (in the twin blasts).”
To a question, he said , "The terrorists have shifted their focus from Kashmir to Jammu and that angle is also being looked into.”
He stated that ,however, for security purposes, these things are not being discussed openly since it makes people think that no action is being taken. Singh assured that “sufficient and decisive action is on the way.”