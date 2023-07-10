Centre paying focused attention to J&K: Kavinder Gupta

The senior BJP leader said that Modi led Govt at the Centre has prioritised the overall development of all the areas without any rural-urban or other discrimination with main focus on roads and sanitation as roads ensure the smooth supply of basic essentials as well as other commodities for the ease of living of the people while good sanitation ensures good health. He said that the government stands fully committed to ensure the improvement of roads, lanes and drains infrastructure in all the areas.

Later, the former Deputy Chief Minister also interacted with the people of the area and took stock of their problems and issues on the occasion. After giving them a patient hearing, he assured to get their grievances addressed at the earliest by taking up the same with the concerned authorities. He appealed to the people to further strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi for equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.