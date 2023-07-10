Centre paying focused attention to J&K: Kavinder Gupta

Jammu, July 10: Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta has asserted that the Government at the Centre is paying focussed attention towards Jammu and Kashmir to ensure equitable development besides welfare and prosperity of the people of this traumatised region.
According to a press release, he was speaking after starting a development work of boundary wall, laying of tiles and drain coverage at Radha Soami Satsang Hall Ward 47, Jammu today.
Gupta said that BJP stands fully committed to equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. “The Union Government is paying focussed attention to Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory and is determined to carry out developmental activities in every nook and corner of this sensitive region,” he asserted.
The senior BJP leader said that Modi led Govt at the Centre has prioritised the overall development of all the areas without any rural-urban or other discrimination with main focus on roads and sanitation as roads ensure the smooth supply of basic essentials as well as other commodities for the ease of living of the people while good sanitation ensures good health. He said that the government stands fully committed to ensure the improvement of roads, lanes and drains infrastructure in all the areas.
Later, the former Deputy Chief Minister also interacted with the people of the area and took stock of their problems and issues on the occasion. After giving them a patient hearing, he assured to get their grievances addressed at the earliest by taking up the same with the concerned authorities. He appealed to the people to further strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi for equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.