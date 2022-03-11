Centre’s schemes benefitted J&K: BJP

Jammu, Mar 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K spokesman Y V Sharma Friday said that the developments in J&K during the last two and half years had brought a sea change in the lives of the people.
A statement of BJP issued here said that Sharma also took a dig at National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah for his statement that the present BJP government had not ended ‘Dil Ki Doori and Dilli Se Doori’ for the Kashmiri people as declared by the Prime Minister.
He said that various schemes launched by the government benefitted the people of J&K.
Sharma alleged that the Kashmir leaders, who practically did nothing for the betterment of their people during their long tenures, were feeling dejected and frustrated by the fast pace of development in J&K.