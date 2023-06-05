CEO attached, enquiry ordered into demolition of shopping complex in Kathua

Jammu, June 6: Directorate of urban local bodies, Jammu, has ordered an enquiry to ascertain facts regarding demolition of alleged shopping complex in Kathua district following series of protests by the people.
The directorate has also attached the Chief Executive Officer, Kathua, Santosh Kotwal.
“In view of reports published/circulated in social media regarding demolition of a building at ward number 6, Kathua and law and order issue created afterward, it is hereby ordered a committee comprising of members headed by senior law officer, Waseem Shoket Butt, EO MC Reasi Amit Sharma as member, to ascertain the veracity of facts regarding the procedure followed in the related case by Municipal Committee, Kathua,” read an order issued by the director urban local bodies, Jammu.
It said that the committee shall submit a report to the directorate within ten days with all related papers regarding the demolition case.
“Pending such enquiry, the CEO Kathua Santosh Kotwal is attached in the office of directorate of urban local bodies, Jammu with immediate effect,” the order stated. It says that Executive Officer, MC Ramgarh, Jodh Raj will look after additional charge of municipal council Kathua till further orders.
Business people and residents of Kathua protested after the demolition drive against a three-floor commercial building for alleged illegal construction without permission for commercial purpose. The building owner and showroom owner claimed that they have invested money in crores. As the tension mounted, a person linked to the building Mohinder Pal disappeared and it further aggravated the situation.
The family members and police have searched for him, but his whereabouts are yet to be traced.