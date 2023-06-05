CEO attached, enquiry ordered into demolition of shopping complex in Kathua

Jammu, June 6: Directorate of urban local bodies, Jammu, has ordered an enquiry to ascertain facts regarding demolition of alleged shopping complex in Kathua district following series of protests by the people.

The directorate has also attached the Chief Executive Officer, Kathua, Santosh Kotwal.

“In view of reports published/circulated in social media regarding demolition of a building at ward number 6, Kathua and law and order issue created afterward, it is hereby ordered a committee comprising of members headed by senior law officer, Waseem Shoket Butt, EO MC Reasi Amit Sharma as member, to ascertain the veracity of facts regarding the procedure followed in the related case by Municipal Committee, Kathua,” read an order issued by the director urban local bodies, Jammu.