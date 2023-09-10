CEO IWMP inspects SBM works in 4 districts

Jammu, Sep 10: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) J&K, Dr Bharat Bhushan undertook an extensive 5-day visit in Samba, Kathua, Bandipora and Baramulla and inspected Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) works in these districts.
This exercise was part of the innovative mechanism introduced by the Commissioner Secretary, Department Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, wherein all the Heads of the Department of Rural Development had been tasked to visit the blocks of allotted districts and inspect the works executed in the districts under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin).
The Chief Executive Officer IWMP visited Chak Salarian and Abtal Panchayats falling near Indo-Pak border in Ramgarh block and Palli and Patli Panchayats of block Bari Brahmana of Samba district. He also paid obeisance at the famous Shrine of Baba Chamblial near the border.
Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Development Samba, Sidharth Dhiman; BDO Ramgarh Mukesh Sharma and BDO Bari Brahmana Diksha Raina, he inspected various rural sanitation works.
In Kathua district, Panchayat Airwan and Taraf Bala of block Nagri-Parole and Panchayat Katli and Dhalli of Dinga Amb block were visited to review works. Vijay Kumar, BDO Dinga Amb and Pradeep Singh BDO Nagri Parole showed various SBM works to the visiting officer.
Continuing with his tour, Dr Bharat Bhushan visited Bakhtoor and Gurez blocks of district Bandipora and block Wagoora and Tangmarg of Baramulla district.
Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Bandipora, Muzaffar Ahmad and ACP, Baramulla Gulzar Ahmad Khan, concerned BDOs, PRIs and RDD officials accompanied him during the visit.
The SBM (G) works inspected included Segregation sheds, community sanitary complexes, community soakage pits, individual soakage pits and vermi-compost Units.
The local inhabitants and PRIs of the visited areas appreciated the pace and quality of works. The DDC member of Gurez Tasleem Begum and BDC chairman Mukhtyar Ahmad Lone of Bakhtoor block of Gurez valley welcomed the visiting officer and put forth various demands pertaining to Rural Sanitation and Integrated Watershed Management programme.
The visiting officer assured them to favourably consider the genuine demands.
CEO, IWMP, directed accompanying BDO Headquarter, IWMP, Dr Gopal Krishan Singh and GIS expert Dr M Ahmad Dar to follow closely the execution of IWMP works in project areas of Gurez valley of Bandipora as this area would remain snowbound for almost six months and the resultant working season was limited.