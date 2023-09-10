CEO IWMP inspects SBM works in 4 districts

Jammu, Sep 10: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) J&K, Dr Bharat Bhushan undertook an extensive 5-day visit in Samba, Kathua, Bandipora and Baramulla and inspected Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) works in these districts.

This exercise was part of the innovative mechanism introduced by the Commissioner Secretary, Department Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, wherein all the Heads of the Department of Rural Development had been tasked to visit the blocks of allotted districts and inspect the works executed in the districts under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin).