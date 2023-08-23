CGPWA celebrates Senior Citizen Day

Jammu, Aug 22: The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA) Jammu organised a function last evening to celebrate the 33rd World Senior Citizen Day with talk on dreaded cancer disease.
According to a press note, at the function, the Principal and HOD of Department of Oncology, Government Medical College, Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta gave an illuminating and informative talk on Cancer which is also a major cause of mortality among senior citizens. He said majority of cases of male cancer are reported from age group of 60 to 80years and female cases from age group of 40 to 60 years. He said that there are more than 100 types of cancers any part of the body can be affected. Referring to the magnitude of Cancer in India, he said that about 10 lakh new cases are diagnosed annually and about 4 lakh patients die every year.
Dr Ashok Bhan who wasthe Guest of Honour, extensively spoke on loneliness and social isolation among the elders which are responsible for higher risk for diseases like mental and physical health, quality of life andeven mortality. He cautioned the elders that their loneliness and Social isolation and said that it would bring to them avoidable anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, high BP, heart diseases, dementia including Alzheimer and obesity.
To the delight of senior citizens, Dr Bhan picked up Vijay Sambyal, Ashok Sharma Vishishth and Kamal Sharma, known artists and sung the opening ‘mukhra’ of some old popular songs of fifties to bring home his point that life can be enjoyed despite age. He also helped erasing the ‘gloom’ that has seemingly descended on the minds of many after hearing about the dreaded disease of cancer.
B R Sharma, State Election Commissioner, in his presidential address, said that getting old is like climbing a mountain and feel out of breath but on reaching the top the view is rewarding. He said that wrinkles on the face of elders would only come where there was smile. “So, there are always twinkle in your wrinkle.
The General Secretary of CGPWA, K B Jandial in his welcome address, said that the Association has been celebrating such Days with Health Talk to create awareness about the diseases distressing senior citizens. Cancer is one such disease that afflicts elders. As per the available data, 14.61 lakh cancer cases were reported in India during 2020 and incidence of these cases is estimated to increase by 12.8 percent by 2025.
Besides members of the CGPWA, senior citizens from the association for the welfare of senior citizens, Home for Aged, Police andDefence veterans, morning walkers associations of Gandhinagar Greenbelt and Rajinder Nagar parks, IIPA, Bhartiya Yoga Sanathan and State pensioners.