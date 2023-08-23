CGPWA celebrates Senior Citizen Day

According to a press note, at the function, the Principal and HOD of Department of Oncology, Government Medical College, Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta gave an illuminating and informative talk on Cancer which is also a major cause of mortality among senior citizens. He said majority of cases of male cancer are reported from age group of 60 to 80years and female cases from age group of 40 to 60 years. He said that there are more than 100 types of cancers any part of the body can be affected. Referring to the magnitude of Cancer in India, he said that about 10 lakh new cases are diagnosed annually and about 4 lakh patients die every year.

Dr Ashok Bhan who wasthe Guest of Honour, extensively spoke on loneliness and social isolation among the elders which are responsible for higher risk for diseases like mental and physical health, quality of life andeven mortality. He cautioned the elders that their loneliness and Social isolation and said that it would bring to them avoidable anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, high BP, heart diseases, dementia including Alzheimer and obesity.