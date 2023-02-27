CGPWA honours geologists for exploring lithium reserves in Jammu

Jammu,Feb 27: The Central Govt Pensioners’ Welfare Association, Jammu today honored two of its life members, K. K. Sharma and S.C. Uppal,
former geologists of GSI for their pioneering exploratory survey of area in Reasi -Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine that led to discovery of Lithium ores in abundance in Reasi belt.
The patron of the CGPWA, S.S. Wazir, along with two former Chief Secretaries, B R Kundal and B R Sharma and former Secretary to Govt of India, Ashok Angurana presented mementos to K.K. Sharma and S. C. Uppal in recognition of their pioneering exploratory work in the mid-nineties.
Both Sharma and Uppal had surveyed the area as a GSI team for the final report in December 1999.
Lithium reserve ores found in Reasi are said to be of best quality. This is for the first time that ores of silvery-white to grey alkali metal have been found in India.
The 5.9-million tonnes reserve of lithium, a critical mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, is said to be of the best quality of Lithium. It is claimed that the Lithium reserves at Reasi is 500 parts per million (PPM) against 220 PPM elsewhere.
General Secretary, CGPWA, K B Jandial, said that the services of the former geologists of GSI need to be recognised by the Govt and the Society for their painstaking exploratory work. Their work has finally led to discovery of crucial reserves in abundance that can be the game changer in the economic development of Jammu and the country.
On February 9, the Union Secretary, Mines Vivek Bhardwaj, handed over the complete GSI report to J&K Secretary Mining, Amit Sharma at a function in Delhi.