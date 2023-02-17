Chairman Shri Mata Sukrala Devi Trust calls on Lt Governor

Jammu, February 17: Sh Tript Kumar Sharma, Chairman, Shri Mata Sukrala Devi Trust called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan today.
Sh Tript Sharma accompanied by Sh Jatin Langer, Sh Vimal Mehra and S. Tajinder Singh discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to the development of Shri Mata Sukrala Devi temple.
The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues put forth by the delegation and assured redressal of all their genuine concerns.
Meanwhile. Danish Manzoor, Indian Taekwondo Team Athlete and Fit India Movement Ambassador called on the LG at Raj Bhavan here today.
Danish Manzoor accompanied by his coach Atul Pangotra expressed gratitude to the LG for the unprecedented support and assistance being provided to the sportspersons of Jammu Kashmir. Later, Abhishek Jamwal, International Wushu Player also met the LG.