Chairperson DDC Udhampur directs officers to resolve public issues on priority

Udhampur, Apr 19: Chairperson District Development Council, Udhampur Lal Chand today chaired a meeting of officers of Health, Education, Transport and other departments to review the implementation of schemes of these key sectors.
During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on different issues related to the non-availability of staff in the schools and rationalization of teaching and other staff, absenteeism, and non-availability of staff in primary health centers and community health centers, non-availability of transport facilities to remote areas. The CMO and CEO were directed to ensure the redressal of the issues on a priority basis.