Chairperson JKPPSs, PWWA visits Miran Sahib school

Jammu, Nov 10: Prof Rasmita Das Swain, Chairperson, Management Committee, JKPPSs/PWWA, J&K visited J&K Police Public School Miran Sahib Jammu today to review the functioning of the school.

According to a press release, She also took round of the school premises and interacted with the students in their classrooms.

On her maiden visit to PPS, the Chairperson was received by Principal, Rajeev Sharma, Tahir Sajad Bhat, JKPS, CO JKAP-8th Bn., (Nodal Officer, J&K PPS Jammu), Manjit Kour, (JKPS), (SO to IGP Armed/IRP Jammu) and Satyakam Sharma, DySP, (Sports cum Executive Officer, JKPPSs).

During her visit, the Chairperson shared her plan for future development of the school and for successful implementation of New Education Policy (NEP). For quality education and innovation, she impressed upon enhancing the educational experience in J&K Police Public School Miran Sahib Jammu and other Police Public Schools in the UT. She emphasised upon the importance of organizing specialized training sessions for school faculty to equip them with the latest pedagogical techniques.

Prof Rasmita Das Swain also highlighted the significance of tuning the programmes with other reputed schools for sharing best practices, exchanging ideas and fostering a culture of innovation in these Schools.

During her visit, the Chairperson also inspected the laboratories, primary and nursery wings of the school. She also interacted with the students and also discussed the requirements and other issues of the school with the principal and his team.

The principal and staff members briefed her about the teaching-learning process of students as also the extra-curricular activities of the school.