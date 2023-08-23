Chandrayaan-3 created history: Chugh

Jammu, Aug 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh, while lauding the epoch-making moment ofChandrayaan-3 landing on the moon, Wednesday greeted the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and all the fellow countrymen.
In a post on X (previously called Twitter), Chugh said, “Chandrayaan-3 created a history. This achievement has come as a loud roar of India in the world of space. On the one hand, the whole world was watching Chandrayaan-3 with curiosity while on the other hand, it also fulfilled the hopes and aspirations of 150 Cr countrymen and the hard work of ISRO.”
“India has become the first nation in the world to achieve successful soft-landing of its Chandrayaan-3 in the moon's south pole area. Heartiest greetings to the scientists of ISRO and the countrymen. This is a very proud moment for me. This is today’s India- this is new India. This is India- a superpower,” he tweeted.