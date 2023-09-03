Chandrayaan spearheads Amrit Kaal journey for next 25 years: Dr Jitendra

Dr Jitendra Singh said this while launching the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign at Tikri-1B Panchayat in district Udhampur which marks the beginning of the Amrit Kalash Yatras starting all over the country. It includes collection of mitti and rice from every household symbolising the participation of the people in the prosperity of the motherland.

During the inauguration, the union minister said, India’s recent space marvels have only been possible under PM Narendra Modi who has opened up new vistas for India’s space sector through public private partnership model and now the ‘sky is not the limit’ dictum has become true for India’s Space Sector.