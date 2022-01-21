Chaos over restrictions | Will observe weekend lockdown from today: Jammu Chamber

A situation of confusion emerged over the timing of closure of shops and business establishments as the order issued last evening had only mentioned that there would be “complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory of J&K from every Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am, henceforth.” There was no specification as to what would comprise the “essential movement” or “non-essential movement.”

The district administration constituted 53 joint teams of revenue-police officials to enforce SOPs and lockdown.