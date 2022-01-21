Chaos over restrictions | Will observe weekend lockdown from today: Jammu Chamber

Jammu, Jan 21: Chaos prevailed yet again on Friday morning across Jammu city and adjoining areas over 64-hour lockdown imposed by the J&K administration.
A situation of confusion emerged over the timing of closure of shops and business establishments as the order issued last evening had only mentioned that there would be “complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory of J&K from every Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am, henceforth.” There was no specification as to what would comprise the “essential movement” or “non-essential movement.”
The district administration constituted 53 joint teams of revenue-police officials to enforce SOPs and lockdown.
Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) president Arun Gupta, while talking to media persons, clearly specified that the shops and business establishments would not close by 2.00 pm today.
“This is not possible for the traders to follow this timing. We’ve decided that all the business establishments will remain open till 9.00 pm today. We’ve met the Deputy Commissioner Jammu as well on this account and have conveyed our decision. We fail to understand why the administration issues orders of such a significant nature without taking all the stakeholders on board or at least after holding consultations with them. During our deliberations with the representatives of administration at the top level, we’ve flagged all our issues and problems on this account,” Gupta said.
He averred that the Chamber had decided to observe weekend lockdown from tomorrow “in compliance with the government guidelines.”
“We’ve already asked all the shopkeepers and business establishments to observe weekend lockdown strictly on Saturday and Sunday in compliance with the government guidelines,” he added.
This was followed by a reiteration of the order for “complete restrictions on non-essential movement from Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am” by DC Jammu Dr Anshul Garg.
This added to the confusion amid markets.
However, later Garg specified that there was no restriction on essential movement. “We’ve already specified that there are no restrictions on shops and transport. Activities, which are planned and permissible, are beyond the restrictions. Essential movement is permissible,” he stated.