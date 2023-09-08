Chehlum procession taken out in Jammu

People from different faiths, regions and religions attended the majlis and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. Maulana Syed Iftikhar Ali Jaffari passionately narrated the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala. He Karbala taught “us to stand against the oppressor.” His lectures were based on the values of Karbala and the importance of Karbala in the present era.

President Anjuman-e-Imamia Syed Amanat Ali Shah said that “it is because of the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions in Karbala true values of Islam remain alive.”