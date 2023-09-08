Chehlum procession taken out in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 8: Keeping the tradition alive Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu organised the procession of Chehlum.
A three days of mourning was also organised from 5th to 7th September which was addressed by Maulana Syed Iftikhar Ali Jaffari. He highlighted the importance of sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions in Karbala 1445 years back. Proceedings of the Majlis which was also organised were conducted by Syed Ayaz Naqvi Jt. Secretary of Anjuman.
People from different faiths, regions and religions attended the majlis and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. Maulana Syed Iftikhar Ali Jaffari passionately narrated the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala. He Karbala taught “us to stand against the oppressor.” His lectures were based on the values of Karbala and the importance of Karbala in the present era.
President Anjuman-e-Imamia Syed Amanat Ali Shah said that “it is because of the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions in Karbala true values of Islam remain alive.”
“Imam Hussain sacrificed everything, even his family for the sake of humanity and Islam.” He further added that after 1445 years people still observed Moharram with the same passion. Vice President Anjuman Syed Afaq Husaain Kazmi while interacting with media said that Imam Hussain (AS) doesn’t belong to a particular community but his ideas were adopted by many world level personalities and they personify Imam Hussain (AS) in their lectures and books.
Sohail Kazmi Member JK Wakf Board and Advisor Anjuman said that this procession is an old tradition in Jammu and people from every faith attended this procession. He further added that “we every year got unconditional support of all the associations of different markets from where this procession passed.”
Prof. Sujat Khan Secretary Anjumn-e-Imamia Jammu said that Karbala teaches all the communities to come out of ignorance and fight against those who are killing and committing atrocities across the world.” He further appreciated the administration for providing every possible help in maintaining discipline during the Majlis.
He added that “we are thankful to Anjuman-e-Hussaini Bathindi, Anjumn-e-Haidery New Plots for their unconditional support.”