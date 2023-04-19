Chief Justice inaugurates Fast Track Court Jammu

The Fast Track Court Jammu has been constructed, renovated and beautified under the guidance of Chief Justice and Justice Sanjeev Kumar besides monitoring and supervision of Khalil Choudhary, Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court Jammu.

The members of High Court Bar Association, Jammu, addressing during the ceremony, expressed their views that all other courts situated in District Court Complex Jammu and other courts of UT of J&K and Ladakh may also be constructed, renovated and beautified on the same pattern of Fast Track Court Jammu. The court has been constructed on a modern and unique concept in the Judiciary of J&K and Ladakh.