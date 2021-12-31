Chief Secretary directs DMRRR to complete transit accommodations by December 2022
Jammu, Dec 31: Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Disaster Management, Relief, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation Department (DMRRR) in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday directed the department to complete transit accommodations by December 2022.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chief secretary reviewed the progress on the upcoming transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrants across Kashmir under the Prime Ministers Development Package (PMDP).
He asked the department to complete the Phase-I of the project by June 2022 and Phase-II by December 2022.
The chief secretary impressed upon the department to focus on convergence between the Disaster Management Department and the Civil Defence.
He underscored the importance of conducting regular mock exercises and drills in districts for raising awareness on various disasters like floods, earthquakes, landslides, and cloud bursts.
“During COVID-19 times, special focus must be led on e-training modules and certifications to strive for better disaster preparedness and mitigation,” Mehta said.
He asked the department to put in place a robust disaster response mechanism by integrating disaster-related information and assistance with the Emergency Response Support System (Helpline 112).
About the National Seismic Risk Mitigation Programme to reduce the vulnerability of communities and assets to earthquakes, Mehta directed completion of retrofitting of priority facilities and infrastructure within one year.
During the meeting, it was informed that under the Sendai Framework for Disaster Management, the National Disaster Management Authority had extended financial support of Rs 55.85 lakh to Jammu and Kashmir to align the State Disaster Management Plan in accordance to the Sendai framework, compile data on Sendai framework indicators, train officials for capacity building, and coordinate with other bodies for effective disaster mitigation.