Chief Secretary inaugurates workshop on water sustainability  at IIT-Jammu

Jammu, Sep 10: In a significant stride toward securing sustainable future for water sector across Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and Jal Shakti Department (JSD) of Jammu and Kashmir today jointly organised inception workshop focusing on the State-Specific Action Plan for Water (SSAP-Water) here.
The workshop was inaugurated virtually by Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta.
Additional Chief Secretary, JSD, Shaleen Kabra; Director IIT-Jammu, Dr. Manoj Gaur; National Water Mission (NWM), Scientist ‘F’, Dr. Sanjay Kumar; Chief Engineer Jal Shakti and I&FC Department Jammu, eminent dignitaries, water experts, and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.
This pivotal workshop witnessed the convergence of eminent dignitaries, water experts, and stakeholders, at the IIT Jammu’s Jagti campus taking center stage in driving the discussions.
During the brainstorming session of workshop, stakeholders explored their respective roles and deliberated on maximizing the impact of the Union Territory-Specific Action Plan (UTSAP). The session also underscored the significance of collaborative efforts for achieving desired objectives.