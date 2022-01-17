Chief Secretary reviews functioning of Health, Medical Education Department

The Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Director, SKIMS, concerned HoDs, Principals of all Medical Colleges, and other senior officers of the Department attended the meeting.

It was informed that 422 drugs are provided free of cost across all government hospitals, especially under maternal and child health care through government drugs stores. The Chief Secretary directed the Health Department to submit a report on procurement, storage, and distribution of free medicines in all government facilities, besides raising awareness on the provision of free medicines through displayed lists at prominent places in the hospital premises.