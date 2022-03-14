Chrungoo demands special crime tribunal to probe excesses on KPs

Jammu, Mar 14: Kashmiri Pandit leader and Incharge of Political Feedback of BJP J&K unit, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo Monday demanded a special crime tribunal to probe excesses on Kashmiri Pandit community during the last 35 years.
A statement of BJP issued here quoted Chrungoo as saying, “This is the appropriate time for the government to establish and institute a Special Crimes Tribunal to go into the issue of genocide against the Kashmiri Pandit community and the other minority communities of Jammu and Kashmir who bore the brunt of terrorism in J&K for the last 35 years.”