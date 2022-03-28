Chrungoo deposes before US based International HR Commission

According to a press note, the US based International Commission on Human Rights & Religious Freedom (ICHRRF) held its first hearing on the issue of “genocide of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits” on Sunday evening. The Commission took suo motto notice and cognizance of the “ethnic cleansing of Hindus of Kashmir followed by their human rights violations in exile.” It invited some prominent figures of the Kashmiri Pandit community along with the victims of “ genocide to testify before the Commission and give their statements on the burning issue through the virtual mode. “