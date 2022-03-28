Chrungoo deposes before US based International HR Commission

Jammu, Mar 28: Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, senior BJP and KP leader, deposed before a US based International Human Rights Commission.
According to a press note, the US based International Commission on Human Rights & Religious Freedom (ICHRRF) held its first hearing on the issue of “genocide of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits” on Sunday evening. The Commission took suo motto notice and cognizance of the “ethnic cleansing of Hindus of Kashmir followed by their human rights violations in exile.” It invited some prominent figures of the Kashmiri Pandit community along with the victims of “ genocide to testify before the Commission and give their statements on the burning issue through the virtual mode. “
“Consequent upon the screening of the film, The Kashmir Files, there has been a global awakening and interest about the exile of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland. The Commission is headed by Prof Ved Nanda, an authority on international law and human rights. Ved P Nanda is a distinguished university professor and Thompson. G. Marsh Professor of Law at the University of Denver, US where he founded the International Legal Studies Program in 1972 and now directs the Ved Nanda Center for International and Comparative Law,”the press note said .