Chrungoo, others meet Delimitation Commission

Jammu, Apr 4: A delegation of the Kashmiri Pandits made a presentation before the visiting Delimitation Commission here on Monday.
According to a press note , the delegation comprised Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, Senior BJP and KP leader, Yoginder Kaul IPS, Former IGP, Virender Raina, President, Panun Kashmir. They asked Delimitation Commission to make reference to government for constitutional amendment.
They also submitted a memorandum to the commission. It said,” The issue of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits cannot be ignored so far as the political representation of the Community is concerned. It will be a worse tragedy than the tragedy of our genocide and exile. In case this community is left behind, it will be a constitutional sin against the community. A section of the society that is indegenous to the land of the state can't remain unrepresented in a representative parliamentary democracy in its own state the foundations of which have been laid by the community forefathers.”
It added that it has already been made known to the Commission alongwith the necessary documents that the displaced communities of Kashmiri Hindus and Kashmiri Sikhs have no opportunity in the prevailing situation to get elected either to the J&K Assembly or to the Parliament.
“The government could be asked to favourably consider the issue of amendment in the constitution to accommodate the displaced community by inclusion through reservation or nomination to the J&K Assembly. There are already a number of instances in this regard in our country in various states like Sikkim, Pudduchery, the previously Anglo-Indian nominations in the Parliament or the Women nominations in J&K Assembly,”the memorandum said.