Chrungoo, others meet Delimitation Commission

They also submitted a memorandum to the commission. It said,” The issue of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits cannot be ignored so far as the political representation of the Community is concerned. It will be a worse tragedy than the tragedy of our genocide and exile. In case this community is left behind, it will be a constitutional sin against the community. A section of the society that is indegenous to the land of the state can't remain unrepresented in a representative parliamentary democracy in its own state the foundations of which have been laid by the community forefathers.”