Chugh demands white paper on Punjab economy

Jammu, Sep 27: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Wednesday demanded that the Bhagwant Mann government should release a white paper on the “state of Punjab economy as the debt burden on the state had skyrocketed ever since the AAP government came to power.”
In a statement , Chugh alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government miserably failed to rationalise the state economy as the debt on every Punjabi had started getting overbearing.
He said, “There have been reports that the Bhagwant Mann government now wants to mortgage the bus stands in the state to raise funds.”
Chugh demanded that the AAP government should come clear on the matter and also define what were the financial constraints that were driving it to resort to such desperate measures.
He recalled how the state Governor had pointed out the outrageous debt of Rs 50,000 Cr that the AAP government had raised in its tenure of the last two years.
He said that it was unprecedented and the state government needed to explain it because Punjab could not be held to ransom by the Bhagwant Mann government.