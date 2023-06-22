Chugh visits venue of Amit Shah's public rally in Jammu

Jammu, June 22: BJP National General Secretary and J&K Incharge, Tarun Chugh, today visited the venue of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally in Jammu.
Reports said he reviewed the arrangements there and also interacted with other party leaders at the venue.
Meanwhile, BJP held a meeting with party's representatives in Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC Councillors) to discuss and to ensure the adequate arrangements for the upcoming public rally of union home minister.
Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP President, Ashok Koul, party General Secretary (Organization) and Adv Vibodh Gupta, party General Secretary addressed the meeting held at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Ravinder Raina, while taking the cognizance of the preparations for the upcoming public rally by the Union Minister stressed that the common masses in large numbers would be attending the rally.
"Amit ji has kept special focus on Jammu and Kashmir. He ensured that no pending issue of this region goes unattended. It is due to his dedicated efforts that the terrorism in the region has continuously been decreasing", said Ravinder Raina and added that the efforts of the Modi government to bring peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir have been spearheaded by Union home Minister Amit Shah personally. He also attributed the abrogation of controversial Articles 370 and 35(A) due to the bold stance of the Modi government that was taken to conclusion by Amit Shah.
Raina further said that the rally of Amit Shah in the city of temples holds a special impetus and every BJP worker would contribute in making this rally leave a special effect in the heart of everyone. Ashok Koul, in his address, asked the JMC Councillors to make sure that the adequate clean drinking water facility is available for the rally participants. He also asked them to make sure the ample space for parking facilities to facilitate the party workers and the general masses to park their vehicles safely and without causing any difficulties to the passersby. He also asked them to help in managing the rush of people from their Wards to avoid any chaos particularly while entering and leaving the rally site. He also discussed other topics of relevance like making available mobile toilet facilities, maintaining cleanliness in the area, cooperating with the security agencies etc.