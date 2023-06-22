Chugh visits venue of Amit Shah's public rally in Jammu

Reports said he reviewed the arrangements there and also interacted with other party leaders at the venue.

Meanwhile, BJP held a meeting with party's representatives in Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC Councillors) to discuss and to ensure the adequate arrangements for the upcoming public rally of union home minister.

Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP President, Ashok Koul, party General Secretary (Organization) and Adv Vibodh Gupta, party General Secretary addressed the meeting held at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.