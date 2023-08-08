Chugh welcomes reopening of Justice Ganjoo murder case

“For the past quite some time, few families had been ruing that they had not been provided with justice. To disseminate justice is a big step. Hence, I welcome this decision that finally after three traumatic decades under the rule of Gandhi-Nehru, Abdullahs and Muftis, the murder case of Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo will be reinvestigated,” Chugh said, while speaking to the media.

“This will be a historic step to provide justice to those Kashmiri Pandits, in whose cases even FIR was not registered. If FIR was registered, the accused were not brought to book, the witnesses were not called or allowed to be there in the court of law. These people, who kept the tricolour flying high even during those trying circumstances, were not provided with justice by those governments (run by three families), blinded by prejudices,” Chugh alleged.