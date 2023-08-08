Chugh welcomes reopening of Justice Ganjoo murder case

Jammu, Aug 8:Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Tuesday welcomed the decision to reopen Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo murder case.
“For the past quite some time, few families had been ruing that they had not been provided with justice. To disseminate justice is a big step. Hence, I welcome this decision that finally after three traumatic decades under the rule of Gandhi-Nehru, Abdullahs and Muftis, the murder case of Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo will be reinvestigated,” Chugh said, while speaking to the media.
“This will be a historic step to provide justice to those Kashmiri Pandits, in whose cases even FIR was not registered. If FIR was registered, the accused were not brought to book, the witnesses were not called or allowed to be there in the court of law. These people, who kept the tricolour flying high even during those trying circumstances, were not provided with justice by those governments (run by three families), blinded by prejudices,” Chugh alleged.
BJP national general secretary said that they (victims) should get justice and the culprits should be punished.
“For the sake of justice, I wholeheartedly welcome this decision to reopen Justice Ganjoo murder case. The way those responsible for the 1984 massacre are being tried and getting punished, on the same analogy, those resorted to preplanned mass killings of the innocent from 1989 to 1994 here should also be brought to justice,” he said.