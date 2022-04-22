CISF ASI killed, four security personnel wounded in Sunjwan encounter: police

Jammu, April 22: An assistant sub-inspector of CISF was killed and five other security personnel wounded in an ongoing gunfight with the militants in the Sunjwan area of Jammu district on Friday.
“During night, we had laid a cordon in the area (Sunjwan) following inputs about presence of terrorists who were planning to do something,” ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh told journalists.
He said that during early morning hours, the security personnel were fired upon by the militants in which one security man was killed and three to four others wounded.
“Encounter is in progress and more information will come after the encounter. It seems, they are hiding in a house but with the first light things will be clear about the encounter,” said the ADGP Jammu zone.
Meanwhile, one more paramilitary personnel was wounded in the ongoing gunfight, said the sources.
Pertinently, the security forces had increased their movement in Sunjwan and its adjoining areas from last night following inputs about the suspicious activities and naka checking was also increased.
The encounter broke out two days before the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palli Panchayat in Samba district.