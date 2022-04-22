CISF ASI killed, four security personnel wounded in Sunjwan encounter: police

“Encounter is in progress and more information will come after the encounter. It seems, they are hiding in a house but with the first light things will be clear about the encounter,” said the ADGP Jammu zone.

Meanwhile, one more paramilitary personnel was wounded in the ongoing gunfight, said the sources.

Pertinently, the security forces had increased their movement in Sunjwan and its adjoining areas from last night following inputs about the suspicious activities and naka checking was also increased.

The encounter broke out two days before the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palli Panchayat in Samba district.