Citing Kathua rape, Congress leader Deepika Pushkar Nath quits

Srinagar, Jan 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath on Thursday resigned from the party, citing its decision to allow former minister and controversial politician Lal Singh to participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which will enter the Union Territory later this week.
In a tweet, Ms Nath, who is a lawyer by profession, said: "In view of Ch Lal Singh's proposal of joining @bharatjodo & @INCJammuKashmir allowing the same, I am left with no other option but to resign from @INCIndia(.) Lal Singh was responsible in sabotaging the Kathua rape case in 2018 by brazenly defending rapists.
"Lal Singh divided the entire region of Jammu & Kashmir to protect the rapists and @bharatjodo is ideologically opposite. On ideological grounds, I cannot share the party platform with such a person," Ms Nath wrote on Twitter.
Mr Singh, a two-time MP and three-time MLA, had switched from Congress to BJP in 2014 and was also a minister in the PDP-BJP government which collapsed in June, 2018 after the national party pulled out of the alliance.