Citizens feeling safe due to valiant soldiers guarding borders: Chugh

Jammu, Aug 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Monday stated that valiant soldiers of the Indian army, facing freezing cold conditions, were guarding the frontiers so that every citizen could feel safe and secure.
He stated this after taking out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ and hoisting the tricolour at Hunderman village on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil.
In a statement issued to press, Chugh said that he took out Tiranga Yatra in Hunderman village and hoisted tricolour at its treacherous heights which were won by valiant Indian soldiers after defeating Pakistan in 1999 Kargil war.
“They (Indian soldiers) laid down their lives to win these heights from Pakistan for the country in the most difficult war ever fought in the world in 1999. I’m fortunate enough and I’m feeling honoured to get this opportunity to hoist tricolour at this treacherous height as a part of “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” campaign announced by the Prime minister Narendra Modi during 103rd edition of his “Mann Ki Baat” programme on July 30, 2023,” Chugh said.
He recalled that when these treacherous heights were captured by Pakistan, Indian soldiers, braving all odds, with their resolute valour had forced the enemy to flee. “Today these lofty mountains are guarding us and our soldiers are mounted on these heights to safeguard our frontiers. Given their unprecedented valour, the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, himself, had visited this place to acknowledge the valiant acts of our soldiers and to motivate them,” he recalled.
BJP national general secretary said, “Notwithstanding the problems related to low oxygen pressure here, unforgettable sacrifices of brave-hearts and the undying spirits of our soldiers for the country become a motivation for everyone. I pay tribute to this land and all the martyrs, who laid down their lives for the integrity of the country.”