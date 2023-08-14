Citizens feeling safe due to valiant soldiers guarding borders: Chugh

“They (Indian soldiers) laid down their lives to win these heights from Pakistan for the country in the most difficult war ever fought in the world in 1999. I’m fortunate enough and I’m feeling honoured to get this opportunity to hoist tricolour at this treacherous height as a part of “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” campaign announced by the Prime minister Narendra Modi during 103rd edition of his “Mann Ki Baat” programme on July 30, 2023,” Chugh said.

He recalled that when these treacherous heights were captured by Pakistan, Indian soldiers, braving all odds, with their resolute valour had forced the enemy to flee. “Today these lofty mountains are guarding us and our soldiers are mounted on these heights to safeguard our frontiers. Given their unprecedented valour, the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, himself, had visited this place to acknowledge the valiant acts of our soldiers and to motivate them,” he recalled.