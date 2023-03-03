City Biodiversity  Indexes for Jammu, Srinagar formulated

Speaking at the concluding session of the training programme attended by the DFOs, Range Officers, Foresters, and Forest Guards, besides the representatives of the stakeholders departments, Dr. Gera gave an overview of the initiatives taken up by the J&K Biodiversity Council and Forest Department towards preparation and updation of PBRs.

He informed that J&K is among first few States/UTs in the country to have formulated City Biodiversity Indexes for the cities of Jammu and Srinagar. He also informed that the Local Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plans (LBSAPs) for Jammu & Srinagar cities shall soon be rolled out which shall bring the U.T of J&K among the few pioneer States/UTs in this field.