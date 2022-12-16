Civilian killings in Rajouri condemned; impartial, time-bound probe demanded

Jammu, Dec 16: The killing of two people at the Alpha Gate of an army camp in Rajouri near the Poonch-Rajouri highway on Friday evoked widespread condemnation from different sections of the society across J&K.
The politicians cutting across party affiliations, while condemning the incident, also demanded an impartial, time-bound probe into the incident and sympathises with the bereaved families.
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, while condemning the incident, said, “The public perception on the killings is inconsistent with that of the army. Therefore it is imperative for the government to ascertain the circumstances that led to the two fatal casualties.”
“Independent and impartial probe into the killings should be initiated. Civilian killings call for outright condemnation and cannot be condoned on any ground whatsoever,” he said.
The party president also expressed sympathies with bereaved households and asked the government to reach out to them with ex-gratia and rehabilitation packages. He also prayed for swift and complete injury to the other person who sustained grave injuries in the fateful incident.
Provincial president Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta, and YNC provincial president Aijaz Jan also sympathised with the bereaved families and sought time bound and impartial probe into the killings.
Democratic Azad Party (DAP) also condemned the firing incident at Rajouri and termed the killings of two civilians regrettable.
In a statement issued here, the DAP spokesperson, Salman Nizami said, “We condemn the killing of two civilians in a firing incident. We demand immediate inquiry into the incident.” Nizami said, “The people must be assured that no such unfortunate incidents occur in future and the guilty would be punished.”
“Those responsible for the killing of two innocent civilians must be punished under law. And in future no such incident shall occur, the government must assure the common people,” he added.
J&K Peoples Conference also strongly condemned the killing of two civilians in Rajouri and demanded a transparent and time bound probe into the incident.
“The killing of two unarmed civilians in Rajouri is highly unfortunate and condemnable. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” PC spokesperson said in a statement.
He urged the government to investigate the circumstances resulting in this unfortunate incident and ensure justice to the bereaved family.
“The government must thoroughly probe this incident and ensure those responsible are held accountable. It is incumbent upon the government to ensure timely justice to the bereaved family. The government must also prioritise taking ample measures needed to keep the trust of people in the institutions of justice and fair play alive and intact,” he added.
Apni Party provincial president Jammu and former minister Manjit Singh, in a statement to the press, said that the Rajouri incident should be investigated by an independent agency and the victims who were shot dead should be given compensation by the government.
“The incident must be investigated and the persons responsible for the opening of fire on the civilian must be brought to book,” he said and demanded that the peaceful atmosphere should be not disturbed in the region with this incident and the security agencies must be allowed to do their work so that the accused persons could be identified and booked under the appropriate law.
He said that the authorities must act swiftly to calm down the locals who agitated against the civilian killing and ensure in-depth investigation into the matter.