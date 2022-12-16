Civilian killings in Rajouri condemned; impartial, time-bound probe demanded

The politicians cutting across party affiliations, while condemning the incident, also demanded an impartial, time-bound probe into the incident and sympathises with the bereaved families.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, while condemning the incident, said, “The public perception on the killings is inconsistent with that of the army. Therefore it is imperative for the government to ascertain the circumstances that led to the two fatal casualties.”