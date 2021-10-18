Civilian killings : Protests continue in Jammu

Led by senior BJP leader Yudhvir Sethi, the BJYM members staged a protest demonstration against the civilian killings in Kashmir.

Amid slogans against the civilian killings, Sethi said that an attempt was being made to create a situation like ’90s in Kashmir by targeting minorities.

He said that the civil society in Kashmir should wake up and oppose the incidents of civilian killings.

Meanwhile, members of Shiv SenaBala Sahib Thackeray also staged protests against the killing of civilians and non-locals in Kashmir.

The protesters demanded that the Indian cricket team should not play cricket with Pakistani players.

They termed the killing a conspiracy to target minority communities.

The protestors said that there is anger among the people against the killings.

Similar protest was organised by Hindustan Shiv Sena.