CJ hoists tricolour at HC’s Jammu wing

Jammu, Jan 26: The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated in the Jammu wing of the High Court.
The event commenced in the premises of the Jammu wing of the High Court with the unfurling of the national flag by Justice PankajMithal, the Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The Chief Justice took salute at the march past in presence of Justice TashiRabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice VinodChatterjiKoul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice JavedIqbalWani and Justice Mohan Lal.
D C Raina Advocate General, AchalSethi Law Secretary, Sanjeev Gupta Registrar General, High Court, Rajeev Gupta Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Sanjay Parihar, Director, State Judicial Academy, ShahzadAzeem Registrar Vigilance, M.K.Sharma Member Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, S R Gandhi Registrar Judicial, High Court Wing Jammu, Kishore Kumar Principal, District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, Anoop Kumar Sharma CPC e-Court, Amit Gupta Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, Dinesh Gupta Joint Registrar Judicial, High Court Wing Jammu, Vinod Kumar Sub-Judge, Leave Reserve, High Court Wing Jammu, Adnan SayeedSpl. Mobile Magistrate Traffic, Jammu, Swati Gupta Sub-Judge, Leave Reserve, High Court Wing Jammu and officers of the Registry of the Jammu Wing of the High Court were also present on the occasion.
The others present on the occasion included Vishal Sharma Assistant Solicitor General of India, Jammu, TahirMajidShamasi Assistant Solicitor General of India, Srinagar, M K Bhardwaj President, J&K High Court Bar Association and members of the executive body of the association.