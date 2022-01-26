CJ hoists tricolour at HC’s Jammu wing

The event commenced in the premises of the Jammu wing of the High Court with the unfurling of the national flag by Justice PankajMithal, the Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Chief Justice took salute at the march past in presence of Justice TashiRabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice VinodChatterjiKoul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice JavedIqbalWani and Justice Mohan Lal.