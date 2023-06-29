CJI pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu, June 29: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud paid obeisance at Mata Vaishnodevi shrine at Katra in Reasi district on Thursday.
Accompanied by the Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court N Kotiswar Singh, CJI Justice Chandrachud was received by Chief Executive Officer Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg. Later, the CJI also paid obeisance at Bhairon temple.
“During their visit, CEO Garg briefed them about the initiatives taken by the Board under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to upgrade infrastructure for the increasing number of pilgrims. The Chief Justice of India lauded the initiatives of SMVDSB to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage,” SMVDSB spokesperson said.