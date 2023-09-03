Cleanliness, sanitation campaign launched in Udhampur
Udhampur, Sep 3: To raise awareness about cleanliness and sanitation as part of the Swachhta Abhiyan, the Udhampur Administration today initiated a community mobilisation campaign across the district.
The launch event witnessed a collective effort led by Chairperson DDC Udhampur, Lal Chand, alongside Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai; SSP, Dr Vinod Kumar; ADDC, Ghan Sham Singh; ADC, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, SDMs besides active involvement of PRI members, general public, shopkeepers and other functionaries of the District Administration.
The Chairperson DDC underscored the significance of maintaining cleanliness, sanitation, and personal hygiene, urging all participants to keep their surroundings clean and inspire others to follow the suit. He encouraged the public to abandon the use of polythene, maintain hygiene, and protect the water resources to maintain a clean environment in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai emphasized the need for cooperation from all stakeholders in spreading awareness about cleanliness. She outlined the goals of the sanitation drive and called upon the public to pledge their commitment towards a clean and green district through active participation at individual and community level. She expressed gratitude to all participants and invited them to collaborate with the District Administration in future cleanliness initiatives.