Cleanliness, sanitation campaign launched in Udhampur

The launch event witnessed a collective effort led by Chairperson DDC Udhampur, Lal Chand, alongside Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai; SSP, Dr Vinod Kumar; ADDC, Ghan Sham Singh; ADC, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, SDMs besides active involvement of PRI members, general public, shopkeepers and other functionaries of the District Administration.

The Chairperson DDC underscored the significance of maintaining cleanliness, sanitation, and personal hygiene, urging all participants to keep their surroundings clean and inspire others to follow the suit. He encouraged the public to abandon the use of polythene, maintain hygiene, and protect the water resources to maintain a clean environment in the district.