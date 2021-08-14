Clothes bag forgotten by army soldier creates bomb scare in Jammu's Satwari

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the unattended black coloured bag was found early this morning near a police check post in Satwari, a few meters away from Jammu Airport and the Air Force Station, Jammu, which recently saw first of its kind drone attacks.

The laptop bag, which had an airline tag on it, triggered a security alert in the area.

However, SP Jammu South told Greater Kashmir that the bag having clothes in it belongs to an army man, who had forgetfully left it behind in Satwari.

The army soldier forgot to take the bag after returning from the toilet complex at Satwari today, the SP said.