CME-cum-workshop to be held at Northern Command

Jammu, June 2: The Command Hospital (NC) will be hosting an inter-command CME.
The CME is being organised by the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care and is targeted towards the emergency medical and surgical care to be provided in life threatening situations.
The doctors from Armed Forces Medical Services from all over the country along with those of Command Hospital (NC) will join. A significant number of doctors from nearby civil hospitals like GME Jammu, AIIMS Jammu, SMVD Katra and ASCOMS are also likely to join the same. The conduct of CME will be case scenario based and interactive in nature.