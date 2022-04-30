CMO Jammu given warm send off

Jammu, Apr 30: Chief Medical Officer, Jammu Dr J.P. Singh was today accorded a warm farewell on his superannuation by the staff of Directorate of Health services and CMO office Jammu.
“Dr JP Singh superannuated after rendering a glorious service of approximately 35 years in the Health Department,” said an official in the health department.
He served in different capacities as Medical Officer, District TB Officer, BMO, Dycmo, Epidemiologist, Medical Superintendent and CMO Jammu. As CMO Jammu, he was appreciated for his exemplary work in managing COVID-19 pandemic in Jammu District.
The DG Family Welfare and Director Health Services Jammu, Dr Saleem-ur- Rehman, newly appointed CMO Jammu Dr Harbaksh Singh and other officers and officials of Health Department wished him good health and prosperous post retirement life.