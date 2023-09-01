Collected soil from martyrs’ homes: BJP

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Koul, said, “Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign has been initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The programme is being run on PAN India basis under the direct supervision of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.” He added that the mitti/soil is being collected from every household, which would be sent the national capital, where the Prime Minister would take the collection to the ‘Kartavya Path’. He said that the party activists would undertake many other programmes in the whole campaign.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that under the PM Modi, nation would progress to the number one position in the fields like medical, space, innovation, agriculture, industry, technology and overall economic development. He added that he is also steadfast to preserve the ancient culture of Bharat and also ensures that every Indian feels that his contribution is indispensable in the new India, explaining the reason that ‘Mitti’ is being sought from the houses of prominent and commoners from the society.