college student’s death case | Jammu-Pathankot highway blocked by protestors seeking justice

Jammu, May 13: A massive protest demonstration was today carried out in Kathua and the people blocked vehicular traffic at Lakhanpur on the Jammu-Pathankot highway while seeking justice for an under-graduate student who was found hanging mysteriously in the Boys Hostel at the Government Degree College on 12 May.
They were seeking justice for the deceased under-graduate student and the protesters comprising family members assembled here and protested against the mysterious death of their son Arun Kumar (BA 6th semester student), a resident of Pathankot in Punjab.
The family members who staged the sit-in alleged that their son was murdered as his body had injury marks. “It was not a suicide. He was dragged and has injury marks (on the body),” an elderly woman claimed.
Meanwhile, Additional DC Kathua, Deepika Rana, and senior police officials reached the protest site and tried to pacify the protesters.
While assuring cooperation with the family members of the deceased youth, the ADC Kathua told the media that the parents of the youth want observation from the hospital in writing.
“Yes, I have seen injury marks on the arm and legs. However, we will seek the report from the hospital if they have noted the same in the report (post-mortem report of the board of doctors),” she said.
She also said that a probe is underway into the matter and the final report is awaited. After the hectic efforts of the authorities, the protesters relented after which the traffic resumed.