Colonies of people displaced from PoK to be regularized: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Mar 06: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government has identified land for the construction of PoJK Bhawan for the displaced people from PoJK(Pakistan occupied J&K) and the colonies they are living in will be “regularized shortly.”

He was quick to add that PoJK was an integral part of India and no power can keep it away from the Union.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event titled special governance for PoJK people, in Jammu, the LG, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the divisional administration Jammu has identified land where PoJK Bhawan will come up for the displaced PoJK refugees. “These people have suffered a lot and their children are the worst sufferers. We will soon have a PoJK Bhawan and the colonies where these people are living at present will be regularized shortly,” he said, adding that the children of displaced refugees will be given priority in jobs and education.

He said that the government is committed to resolve all issues being faced by the refugees. “PoJK will come up as per the aspirations of refugees,” the LG said, adding that the divisional administration and the revenue officials will hold deliberations with the displaced PoJK people before setting the ball rolling for the Bhawan.

He said that PoJK is an integral part of India and no power on earth can keep it away from the Union for long. “I urge all the people including women and youth to play their part in building a strong India and Vibrant India,” he said.