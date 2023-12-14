Commissioner Secretary GAD attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event at Udhampur

Udhampur, Dec 14: As a sequel to the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Commissioner Secretary, General Administrative Department (GAD), Sanjeev Verma, Thursday visited Panchayat Jib-B in Udhampur district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he presided over a mega event organized under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra besides chairing a public outreach programme aimed at saturating all government schemes and enhancing awareness among the local population.

DDC Chairman Udhampur Lal Chand, Deputy Commissioner, Saloni Rai, SSP Joginder Singh, Additional District Development Commissioner Ghan Sham Singh, Block Development Council Chairpersons, District Development Council members, PRI representatives and a large number of people actively participated in the programme.

While addressing the gathering, Commissioner Secretary emphasized the Prime Minister’s vision behind the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) of ensuring widespread awareness among rural masses, reaching the unreached population, and facilitating the utilization of government welfare schemes. He highlighted the transformative impact of VBSY in fostering development, promoting engagement with government schemes, and achieving saturation under citizen-centric schemes.

Sanjeev Verma Secretary along with DDC Chairman and Deputy Commissioner, inspected stalls set up by various government departments showcasing schemes related to agriculture, horticulture, health, animal husbandry, social welfare, handicraft, handloom and other wings. He interacted with the officers, and reviewed progress achieved, so far, under different schemes on ground.

During the event, Commissioner Secretary distributed bicycles, baby kits under BBBP, sports kits, solar dryers, KCC, soil health cards, land passbooks, Abhinandan Patra, and Sehat cards under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme among the beneficiaries.

The arrival of the Viksit Bharat Yatra Van symbolized the government’s commitment towards continuous public welfare and improved facilities at the grassroots level. The participants listened keenly to the recorded message of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

On the occasion, various beneficiaries shared their success stories, emphasizing the tangible benefits reaped from government welfare schemes through “Meri Kahani Meri Zubani.”

Commissioner Secretary administered the “Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat” pledge to officials, PRI members, and citizens.

During the event, cultural programs presented by the students of Government Girls High School Jib highlighting flagship schemes, aiming to sensitize the local population about the objectives of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.