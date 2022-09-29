Commissioner Secretary S&T chairs meeting of JK Science Technology Innovation Council

Jammu, Sep 29: Commissioner Secretary Science and Technology, Saurabh Baghat, today chaired a review meeting of JK Science Technology and Innovation Council.
The meeting deliberated upon various issues related to smooth implementation of schemes of JKST&IC in the UT including the prestigious projects and programmes viz Sponsored Research and Extension Programme, setting up of Regional Science Centre, Jammu, establishment of Patent Information Centre and scheme related to support for innovation and startups, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and initiation of soft initiatives to be undertaken by Industrial Biotechnology Park, Kathua, Jammu.
The Commissioner Secretary had detailed discussions with officers regarding documentation of research findings conducted, so far, by various R&D institutions sponsored by JKST&IC. He impressed upon them to redouble their efforts in bringing out the research findings in a time bound manner so that a digital library is created and shared with the people of J&K.