Commissioner Secretary S&T chairs meeting of JK Science Technology Innovation Council

Jammu, Sep 29: Commissioner Secretary Science and Technology, Saurabh Baghat, today chaired a review meeting of JK Science Technology and Innovation Council.

The meeting deliberated upon various issues  related  to smooth  implementation of  schemes of JKST&IC in the UT  including the prestigious   projects and programmes viz  Sponsored Research and Extension Programme, setting up of Regional Science Centre, Jammu, establishment  of Patent Information Centre and scheme related to  support   for innovation and startups, Intellectual Property  Rights (IPR) and initiation  of  soft  initiatives to be undertaken  by Industrial Biotechnology Park, Kathua, Jammu. 

The Commissioner Secretary had detailed discussions with officers regarding documentation of research findings conducted, so far, by various  R&D  institutions sponsored  by JKST&IC. He impressed upon  them to  redouble  their  efforts in bringing out the research findings  in a time bound manner  so that a digital  library  is created  and shared  with the people of J&K.

