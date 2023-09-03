Committed to peace, prosperity in J&K: NC

According to a press release, he was addressing a party meeting at Old City. Babu Rampaul urged upon the youth to get ready for playing a vital role to bring change. He said that the present scenario of J&K has pushed the youth towards depression and anxiety as they are worried about their future presently looming in darkness.

“Unemployment among youth has also impacted the life of the educated youth who are concerned about their career for which their parents are in a doldrums and deeply worried about their children,” he added.