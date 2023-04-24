Committee constituted for screening NABARD projects

Jammu, Apr 24: J&K government Monday constituted a Committee for screening NABARD projects, before recommending them further for approval.
As per GAD order, this panel will also ensure that such projects are focused on addressing gaps in various sectors.
The committee will comprise the Administrative Secretary, Finance Department as chairman while the Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Administrative Secretary of the concerned department and a representative of the General Administration Department (not below the rank of Special/Additional Secretary to the Government) will be its members. Director Finance (Resources) will be its member secretary.