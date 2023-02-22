Committee on SC, ST prevention of atrocities Act 1989 meet held

Udhampur, Feb 22: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna, who is also the chairperson of District Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee for release of relief to atrocity victims under the SC and ST prevention of atrocities Act 1989 in the District, today chaired a meeting of the Committee to review the cases in light of various provisions, here in the Conference Hall DC Office Complex.
Additional SP, Anwar -Ul-Haq; District Social Welfare Officer, Kanika Gupta and other stakeholders attended the meeting.
Threadbare discussions were held on various issues related to Socio-Economic development of people belonging to SC/ST, Assistance/ Maintenance expenses provided to victim of atrocities and Constitution of "District level vigilance and monitoring committee" for reviewing implementation of SC/ST Prevention of atrocities Act 1989 discussed in detail.